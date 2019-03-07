Tesla Superchargers, Nissan IMQ SUV concept, Mitsubishi Engelberg: Today's Car News





Prototype for BMW iNext electric SUV due in 2021

Nissan gave a peek at a future SUV—only with gas-hybrid power, this time. Tesla turned on its first 1,000-mph version 3 Supercharger on Wednesday. The Mitsubishi Engelberg plug-in hybrid concept may preview a replacement for the Outlander plug-in hybrid. And a Japanese judge released former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn on bail. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla's new Supercharger V3 is supposed to be able to replenish 75 miles of range in as little as five minutes and reduce the average stay at Superchargers to 15 minutes. So far the first such station is only in beta mode, but Tesla plans an extensive rollout of V3 technology this year.

Nissan says the IMQ concept from the Geneva auto show "signals the direction of the next generation of crossovers." This more mainstream concept, different from its dedicated electric vehicle under development, is a hybrid that doesn't plug in.

The Mitsubishi Engelberg concept is a plug-in hybrid SUV that previews a larger replacement for the Outlander PHEV, which has been popular in Europe.

In an event unusual in Japan, Nissan's former CEO Carlos Ghosn won bail after being jailed since November on charges of underreporting his income and misusing company funds. He is expected to face trial later this year.

Harley-Davidson updated the specs of its upcoming LiveWire electric motorcycle with a longer range estimate of 140 miles.

Spy photographers have caught a camouflaged version of BMW's planned 2022 electric flagship, the iNext, testing. It looks like a much more conventional SUV than the original iNext concept.

Finally, GM built its last Chevrolet Cruze at its Ohio factory, exiting the small-car business entirely, following a November announcement it would close five plants, including the one that built the Chevy Volt, which was based on the Cruze. _______________________________________

