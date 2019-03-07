Nissan IMQ small SUV skips electric for hybrid power

After revealing a planned all-electric SUV last year in Tokyo and an electric sedan in Detroit this year, Nissan's debut at the Geneva auto show was a surprise: It's latest IM concept car, the IMQ small SUV isn't an electric car or even a plug-in hybrid.
Nissan has been promising a small electric SUV for years now, but this isn't the further step toward that, which it has said would be on a dedicated electric platform.
Instead, the IMQ will use what Nissan calls a "further development" of its e-Power series-hybrid system, with four motors to give individual power control to each wheel for maximum grip in slippery situations.
CHECK OUT: Nissan elevates the sedan with IMs electric-car concept
22-inch Bridgestone Connect tires provide precise data on grip both to the driver and to the car's traction control system.
Together, the motors develop 335 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, and a turbocharged 1.5-liter I-4 serves as a generator to power all the motors.
READ THIS: Nissan IMx Concept electric SUV debuts at Tokyo Motor Show
The IMQ will also offer Nissan's next version of Pro-Pilot Assist, which the company says will offer enhanced autonomous driving capability. To support that, Nissan's new Invisible-to-Visible augmented reality system will show up in a 33-inch touch-screen that rises from the dashboard.
Despite the concept's non-plug-in, hybrid powertrain, Nissan spokesman Daniele Schillaci told Automotive News that the IMQ is likely to form the basis of Nissan's expected small electric SUV.
READ MORE: 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus vs Leaf: A first look at the differences
The company made a point of noting that its dimensions hit the heart of the small SUV market. Currently, its Rogue is a little bigger than most, and its Rouge Sport (in the U.S.; Qashqai in Europe) slots between small and subcompact SUVs.
With the Rogue due for an update, something like the IMQ, with hybrid or electric power, could slot right in.
Email This Page