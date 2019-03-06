Audi Q4 e-tron, Honda electrifies Europe, Polestar and tariffs: Today's Car News

Mar 6, 2019

Hispano-Suiza Carmen

Hispano-Suiza Carmen

Audi reveals its third electric SUV in Geneva. Honda announces plans to electrify its European lineup. A startup automaker with Porsche connections plans to introduce an electric car with even faster charging than Porsche. Plans for Volvo's Polestar brand could be in flux due to trade tariffs. And readers weigh in on a potential name for Ford's upcoming electric SUV in our latest Twitter poll. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Volvo's Polestar performance brand isn't going to pull the plug on the U.S. due to trade tariffs with China. But it will be affected by them. 

After introducing the e-tron quattro SUV later this year, Audi plans to follow up with more electric models, including a variant of the e-tron quattro, and now the cheaper Q4 e-tron, based on Volkswagen's affordable electric-car architecture.

Honda announced plans to "electrify" every model in its European lineup by 2025. It's not clear how many models may plug in, as opposed to being hybrids that run on gas.

The grandson of automotive engineering pioneer Ferdinand Porsche, Anton Piëch, has launched a new automaker in Switzerland, and its first model may be able to charge up to 80 percent in less than five minutes.

In our Twitter poll results from last week, our readers weren't buying any of the historic electrified names we suggested for Ford's new electric SUV.

The founder of historic Spanish luxury-car brand Hispano-Suiza always planned to bring an electric-car to market, and his heirs showed the brand's first EV at the Geneva auto show Tuesday. 

Finally, Volvo announced plans to limit the top speed of its future cars to 112 mph in an effort to improve safety. It might save some fuel and emissions, too.

_______________________________________

Posted in:

Green Car Reports
