Tesla Model Y, VW Buggy, Kia Imagine, Pininfarina Battista: Today's Car News

With the announcement that the Tesla Model Y will debut next week, we run down everything we know. Now that Tesla has released the whole Model 3 lineup, our Twitter poll asks which one readers would buy. At the Geneva auto show, VW reveals its electric ID Buggy, Pininfarina finally unveils its new electric hypercar, and Kia reimagines its image with the new Imagine electric concept. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will reveal its new Model Y SUV, based on the Model 3, at an event in LA next week. With that, we take a look at everything we know at this point about the Model Y based on the company's past statements.

With Tesla's release of the full lineup of Model 3s, including the base $35,000 model last week, our latest Twitter poll asks which Model 3 our readers would be most interested in buying. Many of those who original places deposits for the Model 3 are likely waiting for a cheaper version, and many of them may be from our readers.

As the Geneva auto show gets under way in Switzerland, several automakers are rolling out new concepts, from the futuristic to the fun to the exotic.

The most prominent so far include the Kia Imagine small SUV concept that may presage an all-electric platform for the brand.

Italian design house Pininfarina also revealed its long-awaited Battista, a "hypercar," that will be the first model designed and built by the new automaker that will bear the brand's name.

And VW rolled out its new electric off-road beach buggy concept, the ID Buggy, along with a plan to share its upcoming, mass-produced MEB electric platform with other automakers.

Aston Martin plans to be one of the first automakers to introduce a new electric-car with a fast-charging 800-volt battery system. Now the company has revealed a new electric SUV under its even more exclusive Lagonda brand. The company plans to make Lagonda into a high-tech luxury alternative to Rolls Royce and Bentley—or perhaps Cadillac.

Finally, Hyundai is following in the footsteps of the Tesla Model 3, with a new app that will turn your smart phone into the car key.

