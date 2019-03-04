Tesla Model Y, price cuts on Model S/X, Mercedes in Formula E: Today's Car News





Piech Mark Zero concept

After announcing the base Model 3 on Thursday, Tesla cut prices on the luxury Model S and Model X. CEO Elon Musk also announced a reveal date for the company's long-awaited Model Y SUV. Mercedes-Benz announced that it will join the Formula E racing series. And Ford has delayed releasing new charge cables for its hybrids following an August recall. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As it introduced a more affordable Model 3, Tesla also announced big price cuts on its original Model S and Model X.

Musk also revealed on Twitter on Sunday that the company will reveal its long-awaited Model Y SUV at an event on March 14 at its Los Angeles design studio.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a new Formula E racecar, which it has named Silver Arrow after its famous Formula 1 racecars of the 1930s.

Following a recall in August for Level 1 charge cords that could overheat, Ford has replaced the cords for drivers of its Focus Electric, but has delayed the release of new cords for C-Max Energi and Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid drivers.

The new Mark Zero electric concept car from Piech, a Swiss company with Porsche heritage, is said to new have new battery technology that will allow it to recharge to 80 percent in less than five minutes.

Finally, a new study from AAA last week showed that Americans make more trips by car, drive more miles, and spend more time behind the wheel than they did in 2014.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter