Tesla Model Y, price cuts on Model S/X, Mercedes in Formula E: Today's Car News

Mar 4, 2019

Piech Mark Zero concept

Piech Mark Zero concept

After announcing the base Model 3 on Thursday, Tesla cut prices on the luxury Model S and Model X. CEO Elon Musk also announced a reveal date for the company's long-awaited Model Y SUV. Mercedes-Benz announced that it will join the Formula E racing series. And Ford has delayed releasing new charge cables for its hybrids following an August recall. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As it introduced a more affordable Model 3, Tesla also announced big price cuts on its original Model S and Model X.

Musk also revealed on Twitter on Sunday that the company will reveal its long-awaited Model Y SUV at an event on March 14 at its Los Angeles design studio. 

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a new Formula E racecar, which it has named Silver Arrow after its famous Formula 1 racecars of the 1930s. 

Following a recall in August for Level 1 charge cords that could overheat, Ford has replaced the cords for drivers of its Focus Electric, but has delayed the release of new cords for C-Max Energi and Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid drivers.

The new Mark Zero electric concept car from Piech, a Swiss company with Porsche heritage, is said to new have new battery technology that will allow it to recharge to 80 percent in less than five minutes.

Finally, a new study from AAA last week showed that Americans make more trips by car, drive more miles, and spend more time behind the wheel than they did in 2014.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Volvo taking on Tesla with Chinese-built Polestar 2 electric car: details and photos Volvo taking on Tesla with Chinese-built Polestar 2 electric car: details and photos
Rivian patent reveals removable battery for the truck bed Rivian patent reveals removable battery for the truck bed
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range arrives soon at $35,000 and 220 miles. Really. Tesla Model 3 Standard Range arrives soon at $35,000 and 220 miles. Really.
NIO aiming to innovate with battery cooling, patents suggest NIO aiming to innovate with battery cooling, patents suggest
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.