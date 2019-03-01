226-mile 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus costs $37,445 to start





2019 Nissan Leaf

When it arrives in dealers this month, the longer-range 2019 Nissan Leaf S Plus will cost $37,445, including destination, the automaker said Friday.

That's in line with what we expected from documents leaked earlier this year, and drives the net price of the compact hatchback close to $30,000, if federal rebates are maxed.

The Leaf S Plus is equipped with 16-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cloth upholstery, but no active safety features. Heated seats are optional on the base model.

Stepping up to the 2019 Leaf SV Plus adds 17-inch wheels, navigation, and adaptive cruise control for $39,405. The SV trim level may be more attractive for what's optional, however. Active features including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control are spend-up extras. So are heated seats and a heat-pump cabin conditioner.

The top Leaf SL Plus warms front rumps for free*, and includes leather upholstery, active safety, keyless ignition, premium audio, a surround-view camera system, a driver attention monitor, and cabin conditioner for $43,445.

The Leaf's price is nearly identical to the 2019 Chevy Bolt EV's, with one important distinction: on April 1, GM will begin to wind down its available federal tax incentives. Bolt's purchased after April 1 will only be eligible for up to $3,750.

Hyundai doesn't have that problem with its 2019 Kona EV, which similarly costs $37,495, but the automaker has said the electric hatchback will be hard to find outside of California. Dealers may order the car nationwide, but it's unclear how long shoppers will be asked to wait.

*You still have to buy the car.