$35,000 Tesla Model 3, "Full Self-Driving" returns, BMW-Mercedes car sharing: Today's Car News

Tesla announced it will sell the base $35,000 Model 3 this month, and will only sell cars online going forward. At the same time, CEO Elon Musk announced plans for the company's long-awaited Full Self-Driving system. The U.S. Senate confirmed Andrew Wheeler as permanent EPA Administrator. Daimler teamed up with BMW to develop car- and ride-sharing programs, as well as full-self-driving systems. And we take a closer look at the battery cooling system that NIO plans to use on its upcoming Tesla fighter. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

After a year of delay, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that the company will begin building the long-awaited base version of the Tesla Model 3, perhaps finally selling the car that hundreds of thousands gave Tesla a deposit to buy two years ago. At the same time, Musk announced that the company will close many of its stores and begin selling entirely online and revealed details of Tesla's upcoming Full Self-Driving system.

The Senate confirmed Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, who has rolled back emissions regulations, to permanently head the agency.

Mercedes-Benz's parent company Daimler teamed with rival BMW to develop ride- and car-sharing programs around the world, as well as a full self-driving system.

We get a first look at the battery cooling system that Chinese luxury electric carmaker NIO will use in its upcoming luxury electric cars.

Daimler's existing electric city-car brand, Smart, has developed a new concept for next week's Geneva auto show with a removable, hard-shelled fabric roof.

Finally, in sunny Sacramento, California, Uber's Jump bikes are proving more popular than its cars.

