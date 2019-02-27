Volvo's Polestar 2 electric car, plug-in Jeeps, Honda e Prototype: Today's Car News





Ford crossover EV teaser photo

Honda showed off its e Prototype concept for the upcoming Geneva auto show. Volvo unveiled its first all-electric car, the Polestar 2, and we compared it with the Tesla Model 3 Fiat Chrysler announced a new $4.5 million investment to lay the groundwork to begin producing plug-in versions of all of its Jeep products. And our Twitter poll asks if readers are looking forward to home wireless charging for their electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Volvo's first electric car, the Polestar 2, is a challenger for the Tesla Model 3. The high-riding fastback sedan has 275 miles of range and will be built in China. It's headed to the U.S. next year. We ran down its pluses and minuses compared with the Tesla Model 3.

Honda updated its well-received Urban EV concept with the e Prototype scheduled to debut in Geneva next week. The small electric hatchback is aimed at Europe and unlikely to make it to the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler announced plans last June to introduce electrified versions of all its Jeep models. On Tuesday, the company announced a $4.5 billion manufacturing investment and reshuffle that will pave the way for it to build those models. It also announced that they will all be plug-in hybrid or fully-electric vehicles.

After news last week that the two largest wireless-charging companies are merging, our latest Twitter poll asks readers whether home wireless charging is on their wish lists. They proved more interested than the general public.

In a statement about the company's upcoming electric SUV, Ford Chairman echoed his uncle Henry Ford II's famous line about the company's LeMans racers, saying the car will "go like hell."

Finally, to address deaths associated with roll-away accidents as well as asphyxiation from quiet cars with push-button ignitions, two Senators are pushing for legislation to require an automatic ignition shutoff for cars with push-button ignition.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter