Do you look forward to home wireless charging? Twitter poll results





2018 BMW 530e iPerformance wireless charging

In a study released on Tuesday, Volvo and its Harris polling partners found that 29 percent of electric-car drivers wished for more wireless charging. That may or may not be what our readers think.

After one of the biggest suppliers of wireless charging, Qualcomm, announced last week that it would sell its Halo wireless charging business to rival WiTricity, in a deal that looks likely to break open the wireless charging market, we asked our own Twitter followers whether wireless charging would be a meaningful benefit to them.

Our Twitter poll last week asked: "Do you look forward to home wireless charging?" (which we assume may become more prevalent with a single standard, as opposed two competing standards).

Do you look forward to home wireless charging? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) February 19, 2019

A majority of our Twitter followers said yes, or "Yes, with reservations." A large majority of those, 43 percent of the total, had no reservations. Wireless charging would be easier and reduce the likelihood of, for example, another family member coming home and forgetting to plug in the car.

Twitter follower Tom Raftery, for example, said, "Absolutely - I don't mind plugging in our car, but I'm often away, and if my wife could simply drive the car over a charge pad, it would make life so much easier."

Reservations that some of our followers or commenters cited included concerns over the reduced efficiency of wireless chargers, safety concerns, and concerns about their effectiveness outdoors in snow and ice.

Regular commenter Taylor Marks replied: "Take the largest consumer of electricity in my house and make it 5% less efficient? Uh, no? There's no universe in which the extremely minor benefits makes a 3% bump in my monthly energy bill worth it."

Only 20 percent said no, wireless charging is not something they look forward to, often agreeing with Marks' sentiment that the benefits wouldn't outweigh the costs. Some cited parking concerns—whether cars would have to park forward or backward, for instance, or whether moving multiple electric cars around their driveways to charge might be more of a hassle than just switching a plug.

Another quarter said it makes little difference to them.

In the end, our EV driving audience seems to have more interest in wireless charging than the public at large, which could give some indication that the technology could move forward under a single standard.

As always, our polls are unscientific, because of a low response rate and because our readers (unlike those in Volvo's Harris poll) are self-selected.