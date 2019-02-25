Chinese Kandi cars, longer-range Volvos, Nissan Leaf Plus review: Today's Car News





Kandi EX3

A new car company from China gets approval to sell electric cars in the U.S. We have a first chance to drive the longer-range Nissan Leaf Plus. Volvo gives is plug-in hybrids additional battery range for 2020. And the last Volt rolls off the assembly line. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We had a first chance to drive the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus, with its 226 miles of electric range and additional horsepower. We came away pleased, but had trouble finding superlatives to bestow on the car.

Volvo announced that it will increase the range of its XC90 and XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUVs by about 15 percent for the 2020 model year, and add several other useful features. It also announced that a new mild-hybrid system called the B5 will debut in Europe but won't come to the U.S.

Kandi cars, a division of Chinese auto giant Geely, which also owns Volvo, got federal approval to sell two new electric models here, a Smart car competitor, and a tiny SUV. The two models still need to be outfitted to meet U.S. standards—the first change could be a more powerful motor.

As production of the Chevrolet Volt—one of the cars that launched the modern electric era—ends, we take a look back at why it developed fans but ultimately too few buyers.

New spy shots show Audi's second upcoming electric car, the e-tron quattro sportback, which is due out late this year as a 2020 model.

Finally, Google's Waymo self-driving division has released a video of its cars doing two of the things that its engineers once claimed would be the hardest for them to do: navigating a broken traffic light, and following hand signals from a traffic cop.

