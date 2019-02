Volvo XC90, XC60 T8 plug-in hybrids add electric miles for 2020

2020 Volvo XC90

Volvo announced on Friday that it is updating its lineup with two new "mild-hybrids" and more electric range for its existing T8 plug-in hybrid models.

The XC60 and XC90 T8 plug-in hybrids will get up to 15 percent more range, according to Volvo's European announcement, which could boost their range estimates from 17 miles to about 20 miles.

The XC90 will also get additional improvements such as Android Auto and second-row captain's chairs when it goes on sale later this year. More information is expected to be revealed later.

The company also announced that it will take the next step in making good on its promise last June to electrify its entire lineup, with a range of hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains for each of its models.

Buyers in Europe will be able to choose new B5 versions of the XC60 and XC90 with a mild-hybrid system that uses brake-by-wire technology to recapture and reuse braking energy Volvo claims the new system can boost fuel economy by up to 15 percent.

Volvo U.S. spokesman Russel Datz confirmed that the new B5 mild hybrid system will not make it to the U.S. in the 2020 model year, however.

The company is scheduled to launch its first fully electric vehicle later this year from its high-performance Polestar brand: the Polestar 2. It is expected to be a coupe-like crossover SUV.

The Volvo brand will get its first electric car after that, late in the year, with an all-electric version of the small XC40 SUV.