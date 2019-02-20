Ford recalls 2019 Fusion Energi over high-voltage shock risk





2019 Ford Fusion Energi

Ford has recalled 2,100 2019 Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid sedans over the risk of a high-voltage electrical shock.

The company discovered a gap in the access panel to the car's high-voltage electrical drive system that could allow owners, or more likely mechanics, to accidentally touch the energized high voltage system with a probe in the battery compartment (between the rear seat and the trunk).

Ford spokeswoman Monique Brentley said, "This is a compliance issue. We try to work quickly to address any compliance issues as soon as we find them." No one has been hurt by the problem.

The recall applies only to early 2019 Fusion Energi sedans, which Ford produced in its Hermosillo, Mexico factory between Oct. 1 and Dec. 14 last year.

In a statement announcing the recall, Ford said the cars "do not meet the enhanced level of high voltage access protection required by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards 305."

FMVSS 305 is a safety standard that governs the battery and drive systems in electric cars and hybrids which came into effect Oct. 1. It sets standards for voltages, wiring connections, and insulation such as the high-voltage system cover that Ford found to be defective. It also governs how automakers need to protect from spillage of high-voltage drive-battery electrolytes.

New rules went into effect Oct. 1, but the design of the high voltage cover over a fuse was not updated until later. Older Fusions with the same fuse cover remain in compliance with older standards for when they were built, and are not being recalled.

The Fusion Energi is the plug-in version of Ford's large sedan. The standard Hybrid version regularly lands on Green Car Reports' list of best deals on plug-in, electric, and hybrid cars, but it does not have the Fusion Energi's 26-mile electric range.

Brentley said the repair is already available for owners who would like to have their cars updated, and notifications will go out April 1.