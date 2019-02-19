2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid, Bill Gates, GM e-bikes: Today's Car News





Audi traffic light recognition

Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighs in on electric cars. General Motors launches a pair of compact electric-bikes. Ford prices its 2020 Explorer Hybrid—high. And our latest Twitter poll asks about wireless charging. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Ford released pricing for the 2020 Explorer, including a top-of-the-line-only Explorer hybrid for $52,780. That's $3,555 more than the most expensive gas Explorer Limited.

Bill Gates, the former richest man in the world—once known for his collection of classic cars—wouldn't confirm whether he's bought an electric car yet, but says he expects "a lot of really great electric cars to choose from." He thinks heavy electric trucks will be slower to come.

General Motors has finally released an electric "last-mile" transportation solution that will work with the reality of today's roads and drivers. A pair of electric bikes—including one that folds—will go on sale in Europe later this spring. GM also the results of its crowdsourced naming contest for the bikes.

Our latest Twitter poll asks readers if home wireless charging is something they look forward to for their electric cars.

Spy shots from the company's headquarters show a glimpse of Rivian's rally-car-inspired third model.

Finally, Audi added Denver; White Plains, New York; Gainesville and Orlando, Florida, to the list of cities where its cars can anticipate red and green lights.

