Do you look forward to wireless charging at home? Take our Twitter poll





2018 BMW 530e iPerformance wireless charging

Last week, news came that could make finally help bring wireless charging to more electric-car drivers.

Qualcomm, one of the biggest players sold its Halo wireless charging business to one of its biggest rivals, WiTricity.

Not unlike DC fast charging, one of the biggest problems bringing the new technology into widespread use was competing standards.

No one wants to have a wireless receiver on their cars—and expensive home charging pad—only to find later that they can't charge at the majority of wireless public charge points or that a next vehicle will use a completely different standard. So everybody waited.

The change is a step forward to a point where EV drivers, automakers, and perhaps cities and businesses may all be more willing to invest.

We wondered how likely our readers are to be among them over the next few years, perhaps installing wireless chargers in their homes.

Our Twitter question this week is, "do you look forward to wireless charging at home?"

Do you look forward to home wireless charging? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) February 19, 2019

Some may be excited and enthusiastically say, Yes!

Others may have reservations, such as the cost, or how reliable parking over it may be, or the efficiency and ability to get a full charge overnight.

Many EV drivers we've heard from seem perfectly satisfied with plugging in, and may not feel compelled to pay extra for wireless charging. Still others may have concerns about long-term safety or have other reasons they wouldn't want wireless charging even if it didn't cost extra.

As always, remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific, because the sample size is relatively low and our respondents are self-selected.