Porsche Taycan testing, Ford electric SUV: Today's Car News





Porsche Taycan prototype

New spy shots reveal quite a bit about the new Porsche Taycan. And on an abbreviated holiday schedule today, we run down what we know about Ford's upcoming 300-mile SUV. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Spy photographers caught a Porsche Taycan undergoing winter testing with a bare minimum of camouflage—beyond some dummy tailpipes on the rear bumper. The shots show a tidier more lithe car than it has appeared before and give a good view of the Taycan's sophisticated charge ports.

We take a look at everything we know so far about Ford's upcoming Mustang-inspired 300-mile SUV that is expected to debut by the end of the year. Ford executives say it will "emotional," and bring electric performance to the masses.

Chevrolet's ballyhooed eCOPO Camaro electric drag race car achieved its goal of breaking into the 9-second bracket in an exhibition run at Pomona dragway earlier this month.

Finally, don't dig your phone out of your pocket while driving in Virginia. The state passed a law to ban all handheld phone use while driving.

_______________________________________

