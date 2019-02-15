Best deals, Kia Soul EV, Toyota ad, Tesla dog mode: Today's Car News





Audi Q4 e-tron concept teaser sketch

It's official on Rivian and Amazon. Tesla introduces a new Dog Mode to keep dogs cool in parked cars. Final EPA range estimates are released for the 2020 Kia Soul EV. We run down the best deals on hybrid, plug-in, and electric cars for February. And Toyota falls back on an old advertising theme: You don't really want plug in, do you? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Rivian is getting a significant investment from Amazon.

Tesla's new Dog Mode shows off a unique feature of electric cars: the ability to run the air conditioner when the car is parked. The new mode will let owners set the climate control to a comfortable level, and leave a message for passersby on the center screen noting that the dog is safe.

The new 2020 Kia Soul EV gets an EPA rating of 243 miles, a little longer than its big brother the Niro EV or the Chevrolet Bolt EV, but not quite as long as the Hyundai Kona EV.

Presidents' Day is traditionally when car dealers pull out all the marketing stops to get buyers to come out shopping in a snowstorm. That could bring some great deals on green cars this month.

Toyota's latest ad for its new Corolla Hybrid in Britain essentially brags that the car doesn't plug in, showing it bypassing a plug-in car sitting at a charger beside the road. The ad reveals Toyota's ongoing skepticism about electric cars.

Audi released a preview sketch of the small, electric Q4 e-tron concept it plans to show at the upcoming Geneva auto show next month.

Finally, the food delivery coolers are coming! Detroit-based Quadrobot is planning to start real-world delivery tests with its diminutive delivery vans later this year in China and Michigan.

