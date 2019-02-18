Production-bound Porsche Taycan electric car spotted cold-weather testing





Porsche Taycan prototype

Porsche's first electric car, the 2020 Taycan sedan, is sold out for a year—with a significant chunk of reservations held by Tesla owners.

Now those buyers can get the best look yet at the new car, with photos from a spy photographer at our sister site Motor Authority, who caught the car cold-weather testing.

The photos show the Taycan with minimal camouflage, looking trimmer than many previous, heavily shrouded photos.

Porsche Taycan prototype

They show two Taycans driving on snowy roads and charging, with elegant, flush charge-port doors on both front fenders (a feature Porsche has said will make it to production). Unlike some recent viral videos showing an owner struggling to charge a new Hyundai Kona Electric in Norway, Porsche engineers don't seem to have had any trouble getting the garage-door-like charge ports open.

Porsche hasn't confirmed whether the near-production cars in the new photos have the slick, power-operated charge port doors that recesses and swing up inside the fender at a touch that the concept car had—but it's likely.

Production Porsche Mission E will have charging doors on both sides! And they might just be as cool as these from the concept. pic.twitter.com/XDkOqEOdUq — Bengt Halvorson (@ben_gt) June 2, 2018

With a heated battery and a 300-mile range rating, it's unlikely they had the kinds of problems with range that AAA warned of in a letter to electric-car buyers last week during the polar vortex, in which AAA warned that electric cars could lose up to 40 percent of precious range in sub-zero weather.

The four-door electric Porsche is expected to offer all-wheel drive, in dual motor versions that produce up to 600 horsepower, so snow traction shouldn't be a problem either. It will be the first mass-produced car built around an 800-volt system that allows a recharge to 80 percent in less than 20 minutes.

The Taycan is due out late this year, and is expected to be followed by a larger, wagon-like version based on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept. Its J1 electric-car platform will also spawn a more comfort-oriented GT from Audi, the e-tron GT.