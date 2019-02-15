Best deals on hybrid, plug-in, and electric cars for February 2019





2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Presidents' Day Weekend typically brings deals in car showrooms. And this month is no exception.

As electric-car fans wait for a slew of new models to hit the market this spring, some of the same cars that have made up recent months' best deals appear again. Two, however, are recent entrants.

Our partners at CarsDirect who come up with our list of best deals every month note that this weekend could bring out some even better deals, as Presidents' Day weekend has historically been the Black Friday of car shopping. Here are the best deals they found this month:

Electric car

Until the new Kia Niro and Soul EVs arrive later this spring, shoppers can get a great lease deal on the related Hyundai Ioniq Electric, which has a 124-mile electric range.

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

In states where it's sold, the Ioniq electric is available for $239 a month, with $2,500 due at signing, $22 less than a Nissan Leaf (our previous long-standing best-deal electric car).

The news can be even better in California and other states with significant plug-in vehicle rebates. For example, in California, which offers a $2,500 Clean Vehicle Rebate, buyers could use the rebate to offset the up-front payment for an effective $0-down lease. Doing that makes the Ioniq Electric cost less than a basic Hyundai Elantra SE in real terms over the life of the lease.

The Ioniq electric is available in Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid drive, Napa Valley, Caifornia, Dec 2017

Plug-in hybrid

The new mainstay of our best deals list for plug-in hybrids is the Honda Clarity PHEV, especially for those who live outside the Golden State, but in another state that follows California's emissions rules.

Lessees in those states can drive home a Clarity PHEV for $209 a month for 36 months, with $2,299 due at signing, which amounts to $10,800 off the sticker price for those who lease. Effectively, that's only $5 a month more than the lease on a Honda Civic 2.0 EX, for a much larger, quieter, and more efficient car.

The best deals are available in those states that follow California emissions rules, but the Clarity PHEV is available nationwide. In California, however, the lease deal costs another $99 a month.

2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Hybrid

The best hybrid deal mainstay is back: The Ford Fusion Hybrid is available to lease for $179 a month, with $3,019 due at signing. That makes it $54 cheaper than a non-hybrid Fusion SE.

Just because the Fusion Hybrid is a great deal doesn't mean it isn't a great hybrid. It's roomy, quiet, comfortable, and has great handling. Ford's Sync3 offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For 2019, the Fusion Hybrid (along with the standard Fusion), offers Ford's Co-Pilot360 quiet of active safety features, including automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.

Unlike the other cars on our list, the Fusion Hybrid only offers 10,500 miles a year, rather than the standard 12,000 miles. And the lease price factors in a $250 "inventory bonus" that isn't available on cars that haven't been in dealer stock at least 60 days. CarsDirect notes that Ford often releases even better deals for Presidents Day.