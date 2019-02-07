BMW iNext, electric Lyft, Tesla Model 3 price cut, profitable GM EVs: Today's Car News





Teaser for Hispano-Suiza Carmen debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

Tesla cut prices on the Model 3—again. BMW revealed the next version of its iNext SUV winter testing in Sweden. Lyft plans to give customers and drivers electric lifts. And GM CEO Mary Barra says the company's electric cars won't be profitable until the early 2020s. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Responding to cuts in its tax credits and to the end of its free-Supercharging referral policy, Tesla chopped the price of the Model 3 by another $1,100. But despite a tweet by CEO Elon Musk, it isn't yet a $35,000 car.

BMW revealed the, ahem, next version of its iNext SUV winter testing in northern Sweden. The X5-sized electric SUV is expected to be the third in a new range of electric cars from the automaker, and the first to use its new generation of battery technology.

Car-sharing service Lyft plans to follow in Uber's tire tracks by providing electric cars for its drivers and giving riders a chance to choose electric Lyfts. The system began in Seattle and Atlanta this week, and the company plans to roll it out elsewhere through the rest of the year.

GM CEO Mary Barra has set America's largest automaker on a path to build nothing but electric cars. At the same time, she has restructured the company, closed factories, and laid off thousands. Now she says GM's electric cars may not be profitable until the early 2020s—but that could be as soon as a year or two from now.

Spanish brand Hispano-Suiza hasn't built cars since the Depression, however it may be the latest classic luxury marque to go electric, in a revival led by the founders' great grandson. The new concept car, named Carmen after the founder's granddaughter, is set to debut at the Geneva auto show next month. The company released a few teaser images to go with the announcement.

Finally, truck customers won the day when Toyota announced at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday that updated versions of its 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra, will include Android Auto for 2020. The move is a departure for Toyota, which has been reluctant to include the Google interface.

