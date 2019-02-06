Analysis: Wheeler says electric cars "not grounds for concern" at the EPA. Really?





EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

The EPA may publish window stickers for all new cars that list their fuel efficiency, but it's not clear the agency's acting administrator has read them.

At BloombergNEF's Future Mobility summit in San Francisco, on Monday, Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler told Bloomberg, "It is not the EPA’s role to promote a particular type of fuel, such as electricity."

Indeed, nothing in the EPA's mandate gives it authority directly over what fuels cars should use. A quick check of EPA labels, however, shows that cars running on electricity average three to four times the efficiency of the average car running on gasoline. The best more than double the efficiency of the best gasoline cars.

DON'T MISS: Trump administration releases proposal to weaken fuel economy, emissions standards

And whatever Wheeler's prognostications, the EPA does have a legal interest in higher fuel efficiency, because it has a direct effect on cleaner air, which the EPA was founded in part to ensure.

To clean up air quality requires reducing emissions from the two largest societal emission sources: cars and trucks; and electric power plants.

Both EPA and state standards limit emissions of unburned hydrocarbons (fuel), carbon monoxide, and oxides of nitrogen, as well as particulate matter, to certain percentages of the overall output of exhaust pipes and smokestacks from those and other industrial and municipal sources. The bulk of other exhaust from cars, trucks, and smokestacks consists of non-toxic water vapor and carbon dioxide.

Smog over Los Angeles, courtesy Flickr user steven-buss

Logically, the EPA should have an interest in these emissions too. EPA and state regulations limit the proportion of total exhaust that toxic, so-called "criteria emissions"—the unburned fuel, carbon monoxide, NOx, and particulates—can make up.

Improving efficiency, however, can also have a beneficial effect by reducing total exhaust from smokestacks and tailpipes—including toxic criteria emissions—just as limiting the total number of machines emitting such pollution can.

In response to a 2007 Supreme Court ruling, the EPA also ruled in 2009 (a few months after President Obama took office) that carbon-dioxide is also harmful to human health, because it is a primary contributor to global warming. Since carbon dioxide is a natural byproduct of all combustion, the only way to reduce it is to burn less fuel—by making engines and furnaces more efficient or by reducing their number.

READ THIS: California warns it won't follow lower EPA fuel economy, emissions rules

The EPA also sets air quality targets for cities in the U.S., which the cities must reach or face fines or loss of federal resources. Los Angeles has been a chronic violator of the air quality standards, because of its population, its climate, and its topography. The nitrogen oxides emitted from its millions of cars turns into smog when baked in the atmosphere by the region's abundant sunlight, and coastal hills trap the resulting smog beneath prevailing winds in areas where much of the population lives, further collecting and baking it.

To address those conditions, California has been setting emissions standards for cars since before President Nixon created the EPA in 1970. Consequently, California has had the right, afforded by Congress, to set its own, tighter emissions standards for cars. Those now include requiring a certain percentage of the cars sold in the state to be electric.

When it comes to CO2 emissions, California's standards also effectively require engines to get better fuel economy.