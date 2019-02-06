How important is it that your next electric car be made in the U.S.? Twitter poll results





Jay Leno drives the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC400

As automakers scramble not to be left behind in the race to electric cars, nations are increasingly doing the same.

It's looking more and more like electric transportation could be the next technological revolution, and countries (or automakers) that don't build up robust battery supplies and develop expertise in electric cars could be left selling outdated technology for decades.

Since the bulk of our readership consists of EV evangelists ("EVangelists?"), it seemed worthwhile to ask in last week's Twitter poll, whether it matters to those readers where an electric car is built.

Our Twitter poll last week asked: "How important is it that your next electric car be made in the U.S.?"

To our respondents, it turns out, fairly important, but not so much.

All told, 54 percent thought buying an American-made electric car was at least "somewhat important." Fewer, however, seemed to feel strongly about it, with only 32 percent rating it "Very important," or "Mandatory." Only 10 percent thought it was mandatory that not only the car but also its battery be made in the U.S.

A full 46 percent, the largest of any single group said it was "not important at all" for their next electric car to be made in the U.S.

Tesla, of course, so far builds all its cars in the U.S., in California, and it operates the largest lithium-ion battery factory (with supplier Panasonic), in Nevada.

Volkswagen announced last month that it will produce its new electric cars for North America, the ID Crozz and ID Buzz at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee. And Mercedes-Benz is building a new battery factory next to its assembly plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to supply its new EQC electric SUV, which will also be built there when it goes on sale in the U.S. early next year.