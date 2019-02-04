Kia Niro EV drive, Tesla service, electric car ads: Today's Car News





2019 Kia Niro EV first drive - Santa Cruz, CA - February 2019

Tesla plans to make service quicker, easier, and automatic. National Electric Vehicles Sweden bought a stake in Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg. And our latest Twitter poll asks for readers' opinions about electric-car ads. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In our first chance to drive the 2019 Kia Niro EV, we found a lot to like—along with a few missed opportunities.

In Tesla's quarterly update to investors last Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk said one of the company's priorities for 2019 is to speed up service. He plans to make it so fast that a tow truck will automatically arrive with a loaner whenever a Tesla breaks down—even before the driver calls for help.

Chinese owned National Electric Vehicles Sweden—the company that owns the remnants of Saab and builds electric versions of the last Saab 9-3, bought Swedish exotic car-maker Koenigsegg, in a move that could presage yet another very fast electric car.

Our Twitter poll for this week—in honor of Audi's Superbowl ad for electric cars yesterday—asks, "What EV advantages should ads emphasize for the masses in 2019?"

Following Audi's Superbowl ad for its upcoming electric-car lineup, Canadian labor union Unifor blasted automakers for sending production to Mexico in an ad of its own, which called for a boycott of models GM builds in Mexico.

Finally, a spy photographer caught a test mule for VW's upcoming ID Crozz on the road. Although it doesn't show the car's final body, the photos do give some hints about its layout. The ID Crozz is expected to be the first of a new range of electric cars that VW plans to sell in the U.S.

