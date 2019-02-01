Tesla squeeze, broadband charging, EV education, EPA science: Today's Car News





The British parent of Virgin Media plans to use Virgin's broadband wiring to build public electric-car charging stations. Electric-car charging info site Chargeway sets up its first installations in Portland, Oregon. And the EPA appointed a noted skeptic of climate action. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Portland, Oregon, startup Chargeway aims to help electric car owners and potential EV buyers—and dealer salespeople—navigate the sometimes-confusing world of public charging stations with new kiosks in dealerships.

Liberty Global, the parent of Virgin Media in Britain, plans to make public charging more plentiful by using Virgin's existing broadband wiring to power a new network of public chargers.

An earnings call this week pointed out the squeeze Tesla is facing between selling cars for enough money to remain profitable and selling enough of them to make them more affordable.

The EPA appointed a prominent skeptic of climate-change action to its controversial Science Advisory Panel in a move it said was aimed at increasing diversity. It also reappointed some Obama administration appointees.

It's not quite wireless updates, but Mercedes-Benz plans to roll out a new program to allow European buyers to add additional features to their cars after purchase. Owners will have to use the cars' wi-fi hot spots or their own cell phones to access and install the new features.

Finally, when Subaru rolls out new versions of its popular Legacy and Outback at the Chicago Auto Show next month, they will joint join the fray of new models with giant center infotainment touch screens.

