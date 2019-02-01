Tesla squeeze, broadband charging, EV education, EPA science: Today's Car News

Feb 1, 2019

2020 Subaru Legacy teased ahead of 2019 Chicago Auto Show debut

2020 Subaru Legacy teased ahead of 2019 Chicago Auto Show debut

The British parent of Virgin Media plans to use Virgin's broadband wiring to build public electric-car charging stations. Electric-car charging info site Chargeway sets up its first installations in Portland, Oregon. And the EPA appointed a noted skeptic of climate action. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Portland, Oregon, startup Chargeway aims to help electric car owners and potential EV buyers—and dealer salespeople—navigate the sometimes-confusing world of public charging stations with new kiosks in dealerships.

Liberty Global, the parent of Virgin Media in Britain, plans to make public charging more plentiful by using Virgin's existing broadband wiring to power a new network of public chargers.

An earnings call this week pointed out the squeeze Tesla is facing between selling cars for enough money to remain profitable and selling enough of them to make them more affordable.

The EPA appointed a prominent skeptic of climate-change action to its controversial Science Advisory Panel in a move it said was aimed at increasing diversity. It also reappointed some Obama administration appointees.

It's not quite wireless updates, but Mercedes-Benz plans to roll out a new program to allow European buyers to add additional features to their cars after purchase. Owners will have to use the cars' wi-fi hot spots or their own cell phones to access and install the new features.

Finally, when Subaru rolls out new versions of its popular Legacy and Outback at the Chicago Auto Show next month, they will joint join the fray of new models with giant center infotainment touch screens.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

GAC Motor shows electric three-row minivan concept, delays US brand launch to 2020 GAC Motor shows electric three-row minivan concept, delays US brand launch to 2020
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept sets design direction for brand’s electric future Infiniti QX Inspiration concept sets design direction for brand’s electric future
2019 Nissan Leaf Plus gets longer range in cheapest trim 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus gets longer range in cheapest trim
Nissan electric crossover due in 2020 closely follows IMx concept Nissan electric crossover due in 2020 closely follows IMx concept
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.