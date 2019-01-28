How important is it that your next electric car be made in the U.S.? Take our Twitter poll





Volkswagen ID Crozz concept

Thus far, the vast majority of the electric cars sold in the U.S. have been made here.

Now that the market is expanding, with new competitors arriving from both Europe and Asia this year, that may no longer be true.

Hyundai and Kia, plan to import new electric models, the HyundaI Kona Electric, and the Kia Niro EV and Soul EV, from Korea. Audi plans to import its new e-tron quattro from Germany starting mid-year. BMW's next electric car is expected to come from China. Several Chinese companies, including Byton, GAC, and Geely, are angling to begin importing electric cars to the U.S.

Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, however, plan a different approach. In early January, Volkswagen announced that it would create a new facility at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory to build electric cars and battery packs beginning in 2022 (although the initial ID vehicle for the U.S. market will be imported).

Mercedes-Benz is already building a new facility to produce its EQC electric crossover, due to arrive in the U.S. next year—along with its batteries—at a new facility near its existing U.S. factory in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

All these announcements led us to wonder how important it is to our readers that their next electric car be made in the U.S. Tesla, Nissan, and GM, have sold by far the majority of electric cars in the U.S. all build them in the country, along with their battery packs. (Tesla and Nissan also build their battery cells here.)

With that, our Twitter poll question this week asks, "How important is it that your next electric car be made in the U.S.?"

How important is it that your next electric car be made in the U.S.? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) January 28, 2019

Possible responses include: Mandatory (meaning all of it, including its battery); very important; somewhat important; and, for those who just want more electric cars no matter where they're from, there's "Not at all important."

Let us know what category you fall in by clicking over to our Twitter poll. As always, remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific, because of their low sample size, and because our respondents are self-selected.