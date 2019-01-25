GMC electric pickup, Silverado mileage, best deals, EPA enforcement: Today's Car News





Porsche Taycan prototype

What our corner of the world seems to be waiting for is electric pickups. We check out the best deals on hybrid, plug-in, and electric cars for this month. And a new report shows how much enforcement efforts have slacked off at the EPA under President Trump. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In back-to-back tests of 4-cylinder and V-8 Chevrolet Silverado pickups, Car and Driver found the V-8 actually gets better mileage on the highway.

Unlike cross-town rival Ford and Michigan startup Rivian—and Tesla, of course—GM has been mostly mum on electric pickups. Now the company has revealed it is considering an electric truck for its upscale GMC brand.

Our list of the best deals on hybrid, plug-in, and electric cars for this month includes some newcomers—and some with better deals than gas cars on the same dealer lots.

A new report shows that EPA enforcement efforts have fallen by as much as 78 percent in 2018.

With demand surging for its upcoming electric car, Porsche has revealed production numbers, noting that it doubled its production plans to 40,000 Taycans for the first year when it goes on sale late this year.

Finally, Volvo gave a peek at the slick new infotainment system coming to its planned electric Polestar 2.

_______________________________________

