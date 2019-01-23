Would you buy an electric car from Cadillac? Twitter poll results





Future Cadillac long-range electric large luxury utility vehicle (rendering), 2019 Detroit auto sho

Last week, ahead of the Detroit auto show, General Motors announced that it would shift its electric-car focus from building relatively affordable Chevrolets to expensive luxury Cadillacs. The company also showed images of a concept of its first electric Cadillac SUV.

That led us to wonder whether electric-car buyers, after six years of salivating over Teslas, would spend luxury-car money on an electric vehicle from Cadillac—or, if by the time Cadillac brings its first electric-car to market in 2021 or 2022, later-adopting electric-car buyers might be looking for something more attainable.

For our Twitter poll last week, we asked our readers directly: "Would you buy an electric car from Cadillac?"

Among the possible answers were: "Absolutely," "Only if it's cheap," "Not over a Tesla," or "Never."

Responses were somewhat mixed.

Perhaps predictably, the winning response from our Tesla-loving readers was, "Not over a Tesla," which garnered a full third of our votes. That answer may be even more prevalent because buyers no longer have to be as wealthy to afford a Tesla now that the Model 3 is on sale, which can be bought for a little over $45,000.

The second highest response was "Absolutely," at 28 percent. Perhaps some of these respondents are looking for a more mainstream luxury SUV than the Tesla Model X or looking for a luxury electric car from an established automaker with a longer track record of providing after-sales support.

The other responses were also split about evenly, with 20 percent saying they would never buy an electric Cadillac, and 19 percent saying they might if it were cheap.

In all, 80 percent were at least open to the possibility, which could give affirmation or at least hope for Cadillac's future as an electric-car brand.

As always, remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific, because our respondents are self-selected and too few to constitute a nationally representative sample.