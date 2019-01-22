Dodge Challenger electric boost, Karma styling, limited autobahns: Today's Car News

Jan 22, 2019

Uber-owned Jump electric bike-share

Uber-owned Jump electric bike-share

Plug-in luxury-car maker Karma brought in a new design house to carry it into the future. Germany revealed a plan to impose a national speed limit on its famously unlimited autobahns. And our latest Twitter poll asks readers how soon they expect Ford to come through with an electric F-Series pickup. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The performance community looks to be getting the electrification message. Chrysler CEO Mike Manly announced that the next version of the Dodge Challenger muscle car will ditch is signature big V-8 for a smaller engine with boost from an electric motor.

After four years under Chinese ownership, Karma, which builds the car famously developed by ex-BMW and Tesla designer Henrik Fisker, plans to take styling in a new direction in a new partnership with Italian design house Pininfarina.

In an effort to combat climate change, a German government agency has proposed limiting speeds on the country's autobahns.

After a senior Ford executive announced last week that the company will build an all-electric version of the bestselling Ford F-Series—with no mention of when—we decided to ask our readers to fill in a date in our latest Twitter poll, in a gauge of how serious electric car fans think the company is

BMW and its rival Daimler are reportedly in talks about joining forces to develop self-driving cars.

Finally, Uber plans to start a new division to develop self-riding shared bikes and scooters.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

GAC Motor shows electric three-row minivan concept, delays US brand launch to 2020 GAC Motor shows electric three-row minivan concept, delays US brand launch to 2020
Nissan elevates the sedan with IMs electric-car concept Nissan elevates the sedan with IMs electric-car concept
Nissan electric crossover due in 2020 closely follows IMx concept Nissan electric crossover due in 2020 closely follows IMx concept
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept sets design direction for brand’s electric future Infiniti QX Inspiration concept sets design direction for brand’s electric future
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.