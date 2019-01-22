Dodge Challenger electric boost, Karma styling, limited autobahns: Today's Car News





Plug-in luxury-car maker Karma brought in a new design house to carry it into the future. Germany revealed a plan to impose a national speed limit on its famously unlimited autobahns. And our latest Twitter poll asks readers how soon they expect Ford to come through with an electric F-Series pickup. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The performance community looks to be getting the electrification message. Chrysler CEO Mike Manly announced that the next version of the Dodge Challenger muscle car will ditch is signature big V-8 for a smaller engine with boost from an electric motor.

After four years under Chinese ownership, Karma, which builds the car famously developed by ex-BMW and Tesla designer Henrik Fisker, plans to take styling in a new direction in a new partnership with Italian design house Pininfarina.

In an effort to combat climate change, a German government agency has proposed limiting speeds on the country's autobahns.

After a senior Ford executive announced last week that the company will build an all-electric version of the bestselling Ford F-Series—with no mention of when—we decided to ask our readers to fill in a date in our latest Twitter poll, in a gauge of how serious electric car fans think the company is.

BMW and its rival Daimler are reportedly in talks about joining forces to develop self-driving cars.

Finally, Uber plans to start a new division to develop self-riding shared bikes and scooters.

