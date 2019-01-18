2020 Hyundai Ioniq: First look at refreshed interior, new features

Follow Bengt



2020 Hyundai Ioniq

Although the Hyundai Ioniq lineup of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric models has only been for sale in the U.S. for about two years, this rival to the Toyota Prius is already due for some significant changes later this year, for what will be its third model year.

Based on early details released yesterday for the European-market version of the Ioniq, what’s due for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq is likely to go beyond the usual minor trim changes.

A big 10.25-inch screen, standing atop the center of the instrument panel, is the most noteworthy difference. It’s compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, includes its own voice-recognition software, and can receive updates remotely over the air like a Tesla. While it’s easy to focus in on that, a quick look elsewhere at the instrument panel underscores that it’s been given a refresh elsewhere inside.

While it looks like the center console and the door trim carry over intact, the entire width of the dashboard shows a visual refresh. A centerline across the dash flares out to vents at either side, and the use of metallic bezels appears to be toned down.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq

It’s not all that surprising that changes to the exterior of the Ioniq are minimal. At the time of the model’s debut, Hyundai boasted that it had gone to great pains to finesse and fine-tune the design to a coefficient of drag of just 0.24—a class-leading figure that Hyundai likely didn’t want to mess with. European models add three new, more ‘mature’ exterior hues, and we can see U.S. models following suit.

Mechanical changes are also limited, although Hyundai points out that several features from the new 2019 Kona Electric—its Smart Regenerative Braking, one-pedal driving, and Eco+ Mode—have been expanded to the Ioniq lineup. New to the refreshed Ioniq, at least in Europe, is a Green-zone Drive Mode (GDM) that can automatically change the drive parameters in certain areas (like smog zones, or tailpipe-emissions-free zones) to prioritize the electric motor.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai notes that all new Ioniq models will come equipped with a full suite of SmartSense active-safety technology—including Driver Attention Warning system that urges fatigued drivers to take a break.

Hyundai says that an “enhanced” Ioniq Electric will arrive shortly after these other models. That model, given earlier reports, is likely to include a much larger battery pack—and, of course, a much longer range than the current model’s 124 miles.

Hyundai Motor America told Green Car Reports that it may have U.S.-specific details very soon, and we’ll keep you updated on how it shapes up.