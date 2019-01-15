VW-Ford, Nissan electric SUV, an electric Cadillac? Today's Car News





GAC Entranze concept, 2019 Detroit auto show

Nissan reveals some details about its upcoming electric crossover SUV. Ford and VW announced a partnership to develop vans and pickups for overseas markets that could spill over into electric cars. And we ask readers if they would buy an electric car from Cadillac in our latest Twitter poll. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

An announcement from Volkswagen in Germany revealed that the company plans to launch a new brand, called Elli, to sell clean power, electric-car charging equipment, and maybe even stationary batteries for home installations. The plan looks modeled on Tesla's ancillary services aimed at promoting environmentalism beyond selling electric cars.

In an exclusive interview, Nissan revealed some details about its upcoming electric crossover SUV. The model, due out in 2020, is expected to have 300 miles of range and a flexible battery architecture that Nissan can upgrade over time.

As part of their new tie-up to produce small commercial vans and pickups, VW and Ford announced plans to announce plans to cooperate on developing electric vehicles. Naturally, those plans sound pretty murky.

Following GM's announcement last week that it will turn Cadillac into its lead brand for electric cars, and its first peek at a Cadillac SUV in Detroit on Monday, our latest Twitter poll asks readers whether they would buy an electric car from Cadillac.

Infiniti set a new direction for the brand with its new QX Inspiration electric concept SUV in Detroit on Monday. As Nissan's luxury brand plans to convert to selling primarily electric cars, the QX Inspiration could lead the way.

As a measure of validation for car sharing and autonomous ride-hailing services, a new study by Pew Research shows that more than a third of Americans have used one. That number, however, hasn't been going up.

Finally, Chinese automaker GAC showed a new electric minivan called the Entranze at the Detroit auto show Monday that could be the first car from a Chinese automaker to be sold in the U.S. Its debut, however, has been pushed back to 2020.

