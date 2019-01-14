Long-range Cadillac SUV to lead GM's next electric-car push, in 3 years

Follow John



On Sunday night, General Motors showed renderings of a future long-range, all-electric SUV to be offered roughly three years hence by its Cadillac luxury brand.

The look at the brand's first battery-electric vehicle came as part of the 2019 Detroit auto-show debut for the 2020 Cadillac XT6, a three-row crossover utility vehicle powered by a very conventional 3.6-liter V-6 gasoline engine.

Cadillac president Steve Carlisle said the battery-powered utility would be the first vehicle derived from GM's future dedicated electric-vehicle platform.

"While I can't divulge all of our secrets," Carlisle told assembled media, "I can tell you it will be sold globally and will arrive as the vanguard of the product wave that follows our current three-year product assault."

Last Friday, we had learned last Cadillac would be GM's "vanguard" brand for electric cars, and the first to use the new electric-car architecture known as "BEV3."

That platform, GM said, will allow the company "to respond quickly to customer preferences with a relatively short design and development lead time" due to its flexibility and variability.

Future Cadillac long-range electric large luxury utility vehicle (rendering), 2019 Detroit auto sho

It can accommodate front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive configurations, and the battery system output can be varied depending on the specific vehicle and the needs of its buyers. Cadillac is expected to benefit from the various body styles that can easily and quickly be spun off the basic architecture, which is similar in concept to the GM Autonomy "skateboard" chassis it debuted two years ago.

For the moment, it will say only that the electric SUV's "name and additional details will be revealed closer to launch."

But we can surmise a few things from the announcement.

The first is that GM has decided to follow the traditional development path for new and advanced automotive technologies, which historically have been launched in the most expensive brands and then filtered down to mass-market makes as costs fell.

That's how innovative features—from the electric self-starter to automatic transmissions, from air-conditioning to disc brakes, from fuel injection to adaptive cruise control—have entered the market.

1,000th body for 2012 Tesla Model S on display at Tesla Motors factory, Fremont, CA, Oct 28, 2012

It's also the tradition that Tesla followed, launching first a six-figure electric sports car, then a large luxury sedan with a price starting at roughly double the average transaction cost of a new car.

That was counter to the Toyota Prius model, in which an expensive new powertrain was launched in a small, mass-priced car—in part to achieve that car's social goals of reducing overall fuel consumption, which it did.

That anomalous model was also followed by GM with its first Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid in 2011. Now it appears GM is reverting to historic practice, and plans to launch new long-range electric vehicles from the top of its brand portfolio.

The second is that a launch date of 2022 or later means that the unnamed large Cadillac electric SUV will be profitable for the company, probably unlike the current Chevrolet Bolt EV when using generally accepted accounting principles.

A year ago, GM CEO Mary Barra told investors the company's electric cars would be profitable by 2021—and the company would move forward on a greater range of electric vehicles with that in mind.

A large luxury crossover utility is inherently more profitable for any automaker than a compact hatchback, and those profits plus the falling costs seen by GM should ensure the electric Cadillac will not lose money.