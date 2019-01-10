Tesla drops 75Ds, Nissan Leaf Plus, EPA head, peak internal-combustion: Today's Car News





Audi PB18 e-tron concept

We look at what sets the Nissan Leaf Plus apart. President Trump nominates Andrew Wheeler as EPA chief. And analysts report that the world may already have reached peak sales for internal combustion engines. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will drop short-range versions of the Model S and Model X with the 75-kilowatt hour battery. This could push potential customers for those cars into better-equipped Model 3s—or to the competition, in the case of the Model X.

The Nissan Leaf Plus brings more than a longer-range battery, with more power, a more comfortable control screen, and faster charging—plus an estimated $5,500 price bump.

President Trump formally nominated EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist who has built a career limiting climate-change regulation, to head the agency.

Automotive sales analysts expect that 2018 may have been the peak year for sales of internal combustion engines, as the global car market shrinks and electric cars take over a larger share of the market.

Honda revealed a new infotainment system at CES this year that will let drivers pay for fuel, parking, drive-through food, and other services with a credit card or PayPal, and let passengers play games through the system.

Finally, Audi gave the green light to produce its PB18 electric supercar, first shown at the Pebble Beach classic car show in California this year.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter