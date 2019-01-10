Musk axes affordable Tesla Model S, X 75D





2018 Tesla Model S and 2018 Tesla Model X

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will quit selling low-end, short-range versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

The move will dramatically raise effective prices on those models and may push potential buyers into higher-spec Model 3s instead.

Currently, the base price for a Model S 75D is $77,200, a little pricier than the most expensive Model 3. Without the 75D, the lowest-spec Model S will be the 100D with 335 miles of range, which starts at $95,200–an $18,000 price bump.

The story is similar with the Model X SUV, which currently starts at $83,200 for the 75D version, which has a 237-mile range. The Model X 100D, with a 295-mile range, starts at $98,200, $15,000 more than the 75D.

Dropping the entry-level Model X may also push buyers who want a more affordable electric luxury SUV to Tesla's new competition. The Jaguar I-Pace is rated at 237 miles and starts at $70,525.

Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X. If you’d like that version, please order by Sunday night at https://t.co/46TXqRJ3C1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

In Musk's tweet, he said the company will cease taking orders for the 75-kwh Model S and Model X on Sunday night, Jan. 13, though the company could have inventory after that point.

After the most recent price cut, the Model 3 starts at $46,200, while the most expensive version is $71,200.