2019 Nissan Leaf Plus, 2020 Mini Cooper S E, more fuel-cell semis: Today's Car News

Mini plans to revive its electric hatchback as a sporty electric model for the 60th anniversary of the original. New charging agreements aim to make charging easier and greener. And Toyota will build 10 more hydrogen fuel-cell powered semi-trucks for Los Angeles. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Nissan plans to introduce the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus this spring with more power for sportier driving, as well as a longer, 226-mile electric range.

Mini revealed details of its upcoming 2020 Mini Cooper S E, which it envisions as a reborn hot-hatchback, powered by electricity. The car is expected to have about a 200-mile range and to go on sale late this year.

Electrify America, Volkswagen's dieselgate-funded fast-charging network, plans to introduce new one-step Plug&Charge technology to eliminate separate payment steps and make public charging quicker and easier.

Meanwhile, a new agreement at eMotorwerks, which builds networked home and work chargers, plans a new demonstration program to show how networking electric cars to the grid can both save energy and help electric-car drivers use the cleanest power available.

Toyota showed off the new hydrogen fuel-cell semi-trucks it is building with Kenworth at this week's CES show in Las Vegas. The trucks aim to clean up the air from shipping through the port of Los Angeles.

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who championed production of the first mass-produced electric car of the 21st Century, spoke out in court, proclaiming his innocence, for the first time since his arrest on financial charges in November.

Finally, at the CES show, Hyundai showed how augmented reality technology can turn a car's whole windshield into a navigation display.

