What are your hopes for plug-in cars in 2019? Twitter poll results





2019 Chevrolet Volt

When we asked our readers what they most hope for in the new year in the electric-car world last week our readers put a priority on making electric cars more affordable and easier to drive everywhere over having more new models to choose from.

In our Twitter poll last week, we asked our followers, "What are your hopes for plug-in cars in 2019?"

The largest group of respondents, 37 percent, said they their highest electric-car wish for 2019 would be to see the federal plug-in vehicle tax credit extended, after it began winding down for Tesla buyers Jan. 1, and passed the threshold to begin winding down on April 1 for models from GM.

Democratic proposals in Congress aim to extend the credits for up to five years for electric cars from all automakers, while Republican proposals aim to end the credits for other automakers as well. President Trump has threatened to end the tax credits immediately for General Motors in retaliation for plant-closures and layoffs that led to the planned demise of the Chevy Volt in March.

After more tax cuts, the second-largest group of our respondents, an even third, said they wish for more public fast chargers, which could help spread electric cars to drivers who live in city apartments or condos where it can be difficult to install a home charger.

What are your hopes for plug-in cars in 2019? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) December 26, 2018

Fewer expressed an interest in new electric cars to buy.

One of the most hotly-anticipated new electric models is the electric pickup that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been promising for years. Musk has said that it won't come until after the company's new smaller Model Y SUV, so the best we can hope for in 2019 might be a concept or drawing to show what Tesla plans. With a concept of the upcoming Rivian electric pickup making an appearance at the LA auto show last November, it seems about time for Tesla to reveal more details of its own pickup. Yet only 18 percent of our Twitter respondents named a concept version of the Tesla pickup as their top electric-car hope in 2019.

With Chevrolet discontinuing the once-popular Volt plug-in hybrid, a replacement for the Volt seemed another possibility that people might wish for, but it garnered only 12 percent of our votes this week. Last month, when we asked our readers what they thought might happen after GM kills the Volt, a replacement extended-range plug-in hybrid crossover SUV was our Twitter followers' top choice.

As always, remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific, because of low sample size and because our respondents are self-selected. We'd still like to hear from you in the new year