Tesla sales, VW chargers, coal pollution, used electric values: Today's Car News





Dianchè Bertone BSS GT One

Tesla released sales numbers for the last quarter of 2018. Volkswagen has developed a mobile juice pack for electric cars. The EPA continues to roll back regulations on coal plants to allow them to emit more pollution. For the first time dramatic depreciation on electric cars has begun to reverse. And we ask what our readers what effect they think lower tax credits will have on electric cars in 2019. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla's latest sales numbers for the end of the 2018 shows the company's sales push resulting in another quarter of record-breaking electric-car deliveries.

VW's new mobile power bank for cars is intended to ease urban charging concerns and aid electric-car drivers trying to get home from large events such as concerts or football games.

After reducing limits on carbon-dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants last month, the EPA took advantage of the holiday break to release a new proposal aimed at increasing emissions of toxic mercury from those plants.

One of the major downsides of owning most electric cars has been eye-popping depreciation. Now for the first time, that trend has begun to turn around, even for the worst models such as the Nissan Leaf.

With tax credits on the most popular plug-in cars from Tesla and GM beginning to wind down, our Twitter poll this week asks what effect our readers think that will have on the electric-car market in 2019, from lower sales to more imports.

Finally, Pininfarina won't be the only classic Italian design-house name revived for an electric supercar after a new French supercar maker announced that it bought the rights to use rival Bertone's name following the designer's bankruptcy.

