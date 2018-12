Tesla's new board members, Calfornia's new stickers: Today's Car News

Larry Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson - Tesla board

Happy New Year! For today's holiday-shortened lineup, we remind California readers that 2018's Clean Air stickers are no longer valid i in the state's carpool lanes. And we look at the two new independent board members that Tesla has named under the company's settlement with the SEC over CEO Elon Musk's August tweet about taking the company private. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In an effort to unclog the state's carpool lanes, California plug-in drivers will need new purple or red stickers to access those carpool lanes, starting Tuesday. Only cars bought since Jan. 1, 2017 or which have never had a California carpool sticker before are eligible.

Also, in the final resolution to the dispute between Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, and the Securities and exchange commission, Tesla announced the names of the two new independent directors that it was required to appoint in a settlement it reached with the SEC in September. The new members will be Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, known for her human resources experience at Walgreens and Kellogg, and Silicon Valley icon Larry Ellison, who is also known as a friend of Musk's.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter