Porsche Taycan orders, electric towing, urban-charging reality check: The Week in Reverse





Tesla Model X towing Bowlus Road Chief

Which upcoming electric car is already sold out for a year, before it even goes on sale?

What company warned electric-car drivers that networked home chargers could be hacked and potentially damage electrical systems?

This is our look back at the (short) Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending December 28, 2018.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace, 3-day test drive

One of our drivers had a chance to take a road trip in the new Jaguar I-Pace from Chicago to Milwaukee and learned why some electric-car drivers from urban areas still have range anxiety.

ChargePoint Home wifi-connected charger

Some developments on the charger front may alleviate—or increase—that range anxiety somewhat, as drivers on the Greenlots and ChargePoint networks can use both services. In response to a new California law, the city of Beverly Hills will have to allow plug-in hybrids at its public chargers starting in with the new year. And cybersecurity firm Kaspersky labs released a new report showing that high-tech networked home chargers can be vulnerable to hackers.

Rivian R1T electric pickup concept

If charging concerns can be overcome, we note why electric trucks could be superior to gas or diesel for towing—likely to be one of the last bastions of gas and diesel internal combustion engines.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long-Range RWD

Fans of electric cars got some good news, with word that a retest of the Tesla Model 3's headlights put the car in the running for a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS. It will still have to pass a battery of difficult crash tests, though.

Porsche Mission E concept electric car

Many Tesla buyers are apparently already moving on to even fancier cars, with orders for the upcoming, fast-charging Porsche Taycan already sold out for the first year, with most of the $2,500 deposits on the car coming from existing Tesla owners. Meanwhile, Porsche might call high-end versions of the car the Taycan Turbo, though we can't imagine what turbos have to do with it.

Finally, we look at how letting the federal tax credit for plug-in cars wind down is actually working against President Trump's campaign promise to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

_______________________________________

