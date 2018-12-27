Tesla Model 3 headlights, Porsche Taycan Turbo, expiring tax credits: Today's Car News





Porsche Taycan production

Porsche may be planning electric "Turbos." Expiring electric-car tax credits hit U.S. automakers and benefit imports in contrast to Trump policies. And our Twitter followers are not optimistic about climate talks. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

After Tesla updated the headlights on the Model 3, the IIHS retested them and gave the new versions a Good rating. That puts the Model 3 in line to earn the IIHS's Top Safety Pick+ award—if the car also does well on its upcoming battery of crash tests.

Correspondence from Porsche indicates that the company may be planning to call the top trim line of its upcoming Taycan electric car the Taycan Turbo. We wonder what a turbocharger could possibly do in an electric car.

Expiring electric-car tax credits in the U.S. were always likely to put early electric-car innovators at a disadvantage. Now it's becoming clear that that de facto penalty is focused on American automakers, in contravention to President Trump's campaign promise to aid American manufacturing, as our latest opinion piece lays out.

And our Twitter followers are not optimistic that international agreements can reduce climate change—no matter how committed they are to electric cars—according to our latest Twitter poll.

Finally, a partnership between the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee is testing the use of lidar to help determine where to disperse de-icer on winter roads.

