Will climate talks bring real progress? Twitter poll results

Last month, world leaders met in Poland to agree on the next steps in measuring and limiting climate change.

Despite the U.S., Australia, Russia, Saudi Arabia and others meeting on the sidelines to promote burning coal, the leaders reached some agreements on how the Paris Climate Accords will be implemented when it goes into effect in 2020: Each signatory to the agreement (which President Trump says won't include the U.S. by then) will report their emissions every two years, and for now they will abide by levels originally set in 2015 in Paris, despite a U.N. report that climate change is happening much faster than originally calculated.

That report was only one of several dire climate warnings released in the run-up to the so-called COP24 talks in Poland.

Green Car Reports readers by and large believe in working to reduce climate change and have made or plan to make changes in their own lives to do so.

We thought we'd see if they thought the climate change talks last month would have a meaningful effect in reducing climate change, especially given recent opposition at the talks. Our Twitter poll last week asked: Will climate talks bring real progress?

The overwhelming majority of our respondents said they would, though not enough: 69 percent said the talks will bring reductions, but too few.

The next largest group, only 15 percent, said the talks themselves are more likely to be detrimental to the climate by sparking a backlash from coal and other fossil-fuel interests.

Another 10 percent gave a similar response, that greater demand for electricity from developing countries such as China and India, will likely swamp any real progress from climate change talks.

Even among our readers, only the smallest number, 6 percent, thought the talks will bring real progress.

So in the end, our readers may be progressive, but they're not optimistic.