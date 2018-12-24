Hackable home chargers, Tesla tax credits: Today's Car News





ChargePoint Home wifi-connected charger

With a short holiday week and both readers and editors working to focus more on family time than glowing screens, we have a smaller deck of news pieces this morning here on Green Car Reports.

In an announcement that should grab the attention of most electric-car owners, electronic security firm Kaspersky Labs released a report showing that the most popular networked home chargers could be vulnerable to hackers. Such a hack could infringe on privacy or damage an electrical system.

As the end of the year deadline approaches for Tesla buyers to receive the full $7,500 federal tax credit, Musk tweeted that the company will make up the difference if the company can't deliver a car by the end of the year—at least if buyers have made a "good-faith" effort to receive it.

The Honda Insight hybrid, Kia Niro Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid, and the Hyundai Kona earned the IIHS's Top Safety Pick+ awards for 2019.

Finally, BMW announced that it will reveal its new voice-activated personal assistant at next month's CES show in Las Vegas. Can you say, "Hey, BMW?"

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter