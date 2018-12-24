Hackable home chargers, Tesla tax credits: Today's Car News

Dec 24, 2018

ChargePoint Home wifi-connected charger

ChargePoint Home wifi-connected charger

With a short holiday week and both readers and editors working to focus more on family time than glowing screens, we have a smaller deck of news pieces this morning here on Green Car Reports.

In an announcement that should grab the attention of most electric-car owners, electronic security firm Kaspersky Labs released a report showing that the most popular networked home chargers could be vulnerable to hackers. Such a hack could infringe on privacy or damage an electrical system.

As the end of the year deadline approaches for Tesla buyers to receive the full $7,500 federal tax credit, Musk tweeted that the company will make up the difference if the company can't deliver a car by the end of the year—at least if buyers have made a "good-faith" effort to receive it.

The Honda Insight hybrid, Kia Niro Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid, and the Hyundai Kona earned the IIHS's Top Safety Pick+ awards for 2019.

Finally, BMW announced that it will reveal its new voice-activated personal assistant at next month's CES show in Las Vegas. Can you say, "Hey, BMW?"

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

VW releases video of electric ID hatchback testing in South Africa VW releases video of electric ID hatchback testing in South Africa
Nio ES6 makes appearance in China, on sale June Nio ES6 makes appearance in China, on sale June
2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e: First drive of 50-mpg all-weather hybrid 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e: First drive of 50-mpg all-weather hybrid
Classic Aston Martin features plug-and-play electric power Classic Aston Martin features plug-and-play electric power
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.