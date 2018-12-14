RIP 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe diesel, we never knew ye

Dec 14, 2018

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe diesel experiment is over before it began.

Brandon Ramirez, a spokesman for Hyundai, confirmed in Korea on Friday that the diesel-powered Santa Fe won't come to the U.S. after all.

The move follows Kia's lead earlier this year, when that automaker canceled the 2.2-liter turbodiesel for its Sorento.

DON'T MISS: Mazda CX-5 diesel gets 28-mpg EPA city rating

Without a turbodiesel, the Santa Fe won't offer a third row either, Ramirez confirmed. When the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe was announced earlier this year, a three-row variant was discussed as diesel-only.

With the demise of the diesel-powered Santa Fe, the company leaves open the possibility for a plug-in hybrid version of the Santa Fe, which we heard about at the vehicle's debut in March at the 2018 Geneva auto show.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ramirez said Hyundai and its executives scrapped the powertrain after studies indicated that buyers may not be willing to embrace a turbodiesel in a crossover any longer.

CHECK OUT: Mixed messages on future of diesel at Geneva auto show

Low gas prices and rising adoption of electrification likely helped push the turbodiesel Santa Fe out of the picture.

Other automakers, such as Mazda, have made similar promises about offering turbodiesel variants of mega-selling crossovers that haven't yet materialized. General Motors (Chevrolet and GMC), Jeep, and Jaguar Land Rover are the only major manufacturers that currently offer a turbodiesel-powered SUV or crossover.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e: First drive of 50-mpg all-weather hybrid 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e: First drive of 50-mpg all-weather hybrid
Classic Aston Martin features plug-and-play electric power Classic Aston Martin features plug-and-play electric power
2019 Audi e-tron first drive: Redrawing the electric-vehicle boundaries 2019 Audi e-tron first drive: Redrawing the electric-vehicle boundaries
2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e priced at $27,300 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e priced at $27,300
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.