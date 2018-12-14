RIP 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe diesel, we never knew ye





2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe diesel experiment is over before it began.

Brandon Ramirez, a spokesman for Hyundai, confirmed in Korea on Friday that the diesel-powered Santa Fe won't come to the U.S. after all.

The move follows Kia's lead earlier this year, when that automaker canceled the 2.2-liter turbodiesel for its Sorento.

Without a turbodiesel, the Santa Fe won't offer a third row either, Ramirez confirmed. When the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe was announced earlier this year, a three-row variant was discussed as diesel-only.

With the demise of the diesel-powered Santa Fe, the company leaves open the possibility for a plug-in hybrid version of the Santa Fe, which we heard about at the vehicle's debut in March at the 2018 Geneva auto show.

Ramirez said Hyundai and its executives scrapped the powertrain after studies indicated that buyers may not be willing to embrace a turbodiesel in a crossover any longer.

Low gas prices and rising adoption of electrification likely helped push the turbodiesel Santa Fe out of the picture.

Other automakers, such as Mazda, have made similar promises about offering turbodiesel variants of mega-selling crossovers that haven't yet materialized. General Motors (Chevrolet and GMC), Jeep, and Jaguar Land Rover are the only major manufacturers that currently offer a turbodiesel-powered SUV or crossover.