Toyota Prius AWD-e drive, Hyundai fuel cells, CO2 fines, Audi cameras: Today's Car News





2019 Audi e-tron first drive - Abu Dhabi UAE, December 2018

We have a first chance to drive the new all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e. Hyundai plans to build more fuel cells, but not necessarily for cars. Automakers face big fines for missing tight emissions targets for carbon dioxide in Europe. And our first experience driving with side-camera "mirrors" on real roads gives us pause. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Our first chance to test the new 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e came on appropriately snowy Wisconsin roads, where it climbed hills easily even without snow tires.

Automakers in Europe aren't rolling out electric cars quickly enough to avoid stiff fines for missing the European Union's strict limits on carbon-dioxide emissions.

Hyundai plans to expand production of fuel cells to start building the expected "hydrogen economy." Many will be for large commercial vehicles and stationary applications, rather than personal cars, however.

Audi has been promoting its new side-view camera mirror system that will debut on the electric e-tron quattro SUV in Europe soon—but not in the U.S. version that's due in the spring. Our first chance to drive the car with the new system, however, left us just as happy that it isn't yet approved for U.S. sale.

Volkswagen has been caught in another scandal, this time involving selling uncertified pre-production cars as used cars in the U.S. and Europe between 2006 and 2018.

Finally, a new grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help BMW build more cars at the biggest automotive export factory in the U.S., its factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The factory builds the plug-in hybrid X5 xDrive 40e, among other SUVs.

_______________________________________

