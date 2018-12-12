Affordable Audi electric, Ford police hybrids, Tesla refunds: Today's Car News





2019 Ford Ranger

Audi will build an upscale car on VW's affordable electric-car platform. Ford is taking orders from police departments for its more efficient hybrid police cruisers. Tesla will refund the full amount if it doesn't deliver cars in time for the full federal tax credit. And how do our readers see the future of the Chevy Volt's plug-in hybrid tech? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Audi's version of VW's new affordable electric car platform is likely to offer MEB's full potential, including all-wheel drive, a big battery, and luxury features.

Ford announced that it is taking orders for its new line of hybrid police cars the Responder (Fusion Hybrid) sedan, and the Interceptor Hybrid Utility, based on the Explorer, which testing specs revealed will have a 3.3-liter V6 engine with a hybrid system and a 10-speed transmission.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the company will offer full refunds to buyers who want one if they don't get their cars before $7,500 federal tax credits are reduced Dec. 31.

In our latest Twitter poll, respondents agreed that the most likely new home for Chevrolet's Voltec plug-in hybrid system, now that parent GM has said it will stop producing the car, is in a crossover SUV from Chevy.

Honda developed an autonomous ATV to serve as a fire truck of the future.

Finally, Ford revealed fuel economy figures for its new small Ranger pickup with a gas-powered 2.3-liter turbo-4—and they nearly match the fuel economy of the diesel-powered Chevy Colorado.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter