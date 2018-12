Tesla Autopilot, Hyundai Nexo pricing, Rivian No. 3: Today's Car News

2019 Hyundai Nexo, Topanga Canyon, CA, Oct 2018

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company's Autopilot system will allow Tesla owners to commute with no driver input "soon." Speaking of Autopilot, our Twitter poll asks readers how often they use Tesla's new on-ramp to off-ramp Navigate on Autopilot system. Pricing is out for the Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell car. And Rivian says it intends to develop an off-road rally car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Musk took to Twitter over the weekend to implore owners to use the company's Navigate on Autopilot system, perhaps to accelerate toward a next goal, that the system will be able to handle commutes from home to work and back without driver intervention "soon."

To that end, we asked our Twitter followers how often they use Navigate on Autopilot in our latest Twitter poll.

Rivian, the startup automaker that introduced an electric pickup and SUV at the LA Auto Show, revealed that it has a third electric car in the works: a high-performance off-road rally car.

Hyundai released pricing of $59,345 for its 2019 Nexo fuel-cell car, raising the question whether any buyers will find it more affordable than other options.

Indian-Italian supercar-maker Pininfarina may use Rivian's new electric-car platform to build its second model, an SUV.

Finally, ride-sharing service Lyft revealed awards for its most popular destinations in major U.S. cities.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter