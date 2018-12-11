How often do you use Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot? Take our Twitter poll





2017 Tesla Model S testing at Consumer Reports

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out a tweet over the weekend imploring Tesla drivers to try the company's new Navigate on Autopilot system.

"If you have a Tesla built in past 2 years, definitely try Navigate on Autopilot. It will blow your mind. Automatically passes slow cars & takes highway interchanges & off-ramps," he tweeted on Sunday.

That led us to wonder how many Tesla drivers who have access to Navigate on Autopilot use it.

By tying together Autopilot's active lane control and adaptive cruise control functions with GPS navigation and turn-by-turn directions to allow the car to automatically choose the correct lane to take highway interchanges and reach the programmed destination. In early hints about the system, Musk referred to it as "on-ramp-to-off-ramp self-driving." It is not capable of driving the car safely without human intervention outside of divided, limited-access highways.

In early testing, independent organizations found that the system does what the company says it will do, but not without occasional hesitation, confusion, and interruption of other traffic flow.

Given those limitations, we're curious how useful the system is to our readers who own Teslas that include Navigate on Autopilot.

Our Twitter poll this week asks specifically, "How often do you use Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot?"

Since the system isn't designed to work in every situation, the options we've included are: Whenever it will work, Frequently, Seldom, and Never.

With Musk's admonition to Tesla owners to try the system, we'd encourage you to click over and take our poll and let us know if you took him up on it.

As always, remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific because of low sample size, and because our respondents are self-selected.