Ghosn charged, more ultra-fast chargers, EPA rollbacks: Today's Car News

Electrify America chargers at San Francisco Premium Outlets

As world leaders gather at a climate conference in Poland, the U.S. EPA proposes new looser standards for coal plants. A VW executive says electric cars could spell the end of front-wheel drive. And Electrify America opens its first two 350-kilowatt DC fast chargers a few miles from the Tesla factory. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Prosecutors in Japan filed formal charges against former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, the company, and an American Nissan executive for failing to report up to $44 million in income over eight years.

The EPA released new standards for coal-fired electric power plants that would allow them to emit up to 35 percent more global warming emissions than previous limits. The move could reduce the effectiveness of electric cars at limiting climate-changing emissions.

Volkswagen subsidiary Electrify America opened the first 350-kilowatt DC fast-chargers in California last week, even though the first cars that can charge that fast, the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT, won't be on the market until 2020.

And VW said that the new era of electric-cars may bring an end to front-wheel drive.

Car-sharing services Uber and Lyft launched plans to go public next year.

Finally, new safety technology may bring air bags to the outsides of cars as soon as 2020 or 2021.

_______________________________________

