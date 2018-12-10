Electrify America turns on first 350-kw fast charger in California





Electrify America DC fast chargers at San Francisco Premium Outlets, Livermore, California

Electrify America installed its first 350-kilowatt fast chargers next to a Tesla Supercharging station at an outlet mall outside San Francisco last week.

The two new 350-kw chargers are among the fastest publicly available units in the U.S., capable of recharging certain cars at up to 20 miles per minute of charging—even though the first of those cars, likely the Porsche Taycan, won't go on sale in the U.S. for nearly a year. With its 300-mile range, the Taycan should take less than 20 minutes to charge from empty to 80 percent, and less than an hour for a full charge.

Along with the two 350-kw chargers, Electrify America installed eight 150-kw DC fast chargers. The 350-kw chargers can also charge at lower voltages for cars that can't handle 350-kw charging.

The 10 new Electrify America chargers are at the San Francisco Premium Outlet mall in Livermore, California, alongside a bank of 20 Tesla Superchargers that are often full and Tesla owners and factory workers to commute to distant, more affordable Bay Area exurbs in California's central valley.

Electrify America is a subsidiary of Volkswagen, founded as part of its diesel emissions-cheating settlement with federal officials and the California Air Resources Board.

The company's largest effort is to build out a nationwide fast-charging network to rival Tesla's Superchargers for electric cars from other manufacturers. Its chargers are required to work with electric cars built by any manufacturer, and include two cords to accommodate cars with both CCS Combo and CHAdeMO fast-charge plugs.

Porsche and Audi, which are expected to have two of the first electric cars capable of charging at such high speeds, are luxury divisions of Volkswagen.

Under its settlement agreement, Electrify America promotes electric cars in advertisements.