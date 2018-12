2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e priced at $27,300

Toyota has released pricing for the new all-wheel-drive version of the Prius that it revealed at the LA auto show last week.

The base version of the all-wheel drive model will start at $27,300, including a $920 destination charge, according to our partners at CarsDirect.com. That's a premium of $1,400 over the front-wheel-drive LE.

For the whole 2019 Prius lineup, Toyota has simplified the trim lines to follow Toyota's longstanding convention with other models. Gone are Prius One, Two, Three, and Four; in their place are the L Eco (equivalent to last year's Eco model, which was the second-lowest trim), the LE, XLE, and Limited.

The AWD-e system is available only on the mid-trim LE and XLE. It is not offered on the Prius Prime plug-in model. The Prius XLE e-AWD costs $29,740 (a $1,000 premium over front-wheel drive) and comes configured for areas with winter climate including Softex leatherette seats with seat heaters and power adjustment for the driver's seat.

The Prius AWD-e uses a relatively low-power electric drive system at the rear wheels, as in some other all-wheel-drive Toyota (and Lexus) hybrids. There is no mechanical drive system to the rear wheels, just a third electric motor that provides power up to 43 mph for getting the car moving in slippery conditions.

The all-wheel-drive Prius is rated at 52 mpg city, 48 highway, and 50 mpg combined, compared with 58/53/56 for the standard Prius.