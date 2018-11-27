2019 Mazda 3 sedan and hatch aim for an X factor—and that’s not electric

Follow Bengt Add to circle



Mazda has revealed its 2019 Mazda 3 compact car, in new-generation form, at the 2018 LA Auto Show.

It’s not surprising, given the brand’s go-it-alone strategy this decade, that the new ‘3’ appears to take a different path than key global compact-car rivals in nearly every respect, ranging from design to driving traits to what’s under the hood.

While that’s left the brand’s products very distinctive from the driver’s seat, it’s left the efficiency-focused automaker with a number of predicaments regarding how to meet impending zero-emission vehicle regulations and the demand for electrification.

Mazda claims that the new 3 was engineered to provide driving pleasure in everyday situations like driving to work. With its new Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, Mazda claims to have incorporated the motion of people in motion, when walking or running, in the way that its whole vehicle architecture is set up, in everything from driving position to the suspension.

Mazda used a clean, less-is-more theme for its interior design. Options for the interior include Greige fabric or burgundy red leather. The centerpoint of the dash is a new 8.8-inch-wide display that teams with the carmaker’s so-called commander control, to allow screen selections without having to reach forward and touch the screen.

While the sedan looks trim and sporty, the hatchback plays with some unconventional proportions, and we look forward to seeing it in person. The front pillars are thin while the rear pillars in hatchbacks are almost cartoonishly thick, giving the rear portion of the vehicle visual heft.

The Mazda 3 will offer available all-wheel drive, as well as an improved G-Vectoring Control Plus system that modifies the car’s yaw moment with the brakes for improved stability at higher speeds or in emergency maneuvers.

What’s under the hood of the Mazda 3 remains a bit of a mystery, but Mazda has confirmed that it will launch with a 2.0-liter inline-4, likely from the carry-over Skyactiv inline-4 engine lineup and with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmissions.

It’s likely the Mazda will offer its Skyactiv-X engine at some point in the near future. Skyactiv-X tech lets the gasoline engine operate like a diesel, using only engine compression, to ignite the fuel in one mode, with the capability to switch seamlessly to spark ignition for other conditions.

The potential is for much-improved emissions at light loads, and Mazda says that it allows lower gears and higher revs that accentuate performance without sacrificing emissions or fuel economy.

Overseas Mazda will offer the 1.8-liter Skyactiv-D (diesel) engine in the 3, as well as all-wheel drive. Mazda is expected to clarify the future of both features in the U.S. in its official LA Auto Show press conference, yet to come.