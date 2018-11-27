



Rivian R1T electric pickup concept

With the green-car oriented Los Angeles auto show ramping up into full swing today, it seemed a good day to ask our readers what models they're most excited to hear about from the show.

There are several electric cars debuting at the show, including the Rivian R1T electric pickup, which the startup company gave details about ahead of the show on Monday. It could be the first mainstream-half-ton electric pickup to make it to market if Tesla doesn't get its electric pickup into production first—and Tesla has not displayed a prototype.

The Audi e-tron GT builds on the company's upcoming e-tron quattro electric SUV and is expected to be the first electric car on the market that can charge at 350 kilowatts. That should allow drivers to replenish up to 250 miles of charge in a little less than 10 minutes. As a GT, the car is expected to be more of a sports model than the e-tron quattro SUV.

The Byton K-Byte is a smaller sedan from the Chinese startup automaker, based on the M-Byte that Green Car Reports got to ride in at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show. The SUV had a living-room like interior with a curved LED dashboard screen that spanned the full width of the car. The company has reportedly started testing the M-Byte in China.

What electric car are you most excited to hear about from the LA Auto Show? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) November 27, 2018

A new version of the Kia Soul, including its electric variant has been caught testing by spy photographers in Germany several times. While the upcoming Kia Niro EV is expected to have a 236-mile range, the new Soul EV may cover something more like 150 miles or more from its anticipated 39-kwh battery.

The Soul EV is likely to be both more affordable and when it goes on sale and to arrive sooner than these other electric concepts from LA. That may make it more of a natural fit for our practicality-minded readers. One thing we've learned never to count out, though, is the loyalty of pickup fans, and the demand for faster charging to alleviate range anxiety.

As always, our Twitter polls are not scientific, as we don't have a nationally representative sample size, and our respondents aren't chosen at random. Regardless, click over to the poll to let us know what you'd like to see more of, and let us know in the comments.